Two killed, three wounded in overnight shooting in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Two people were killed and three more wounded after an overnight shooting in Toronto that may have followed an altercation in an area known for its late-night bars and restaurants, police in Canada’s largest city said on Sunday.

One person died at the scene while another succumbed to their wounds at hospital, Detective Sergeant Mike Carbone told a media briefing.

“It appears that there was some type of altercation that occurred,” he said, adding that the investigation was still in its early stages.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada, which has stricter gun laws than the United States. Earlier this month, four people were killed and seven injured in a shooting at a remote community in the province of Saskatchewan.