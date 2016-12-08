FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Canada spy official doubts intelligence-sharing under Trump: report
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2016 / 4:37 PM / 8 months ago

Canada spy official doubts intelligence-sharing under Trump: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian official who oversees the country's spies says Ottawa may have to rethink how it provides intelligence to the United States, given incoming President Donald Trump's views on torture, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Canada is a member of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network, including the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Michael Doucet, executive director of the Security Intelligence Review Committee (SIRC), said Canada did not want information derived from torture.

"They may have a new administration that thinks torture is a good thing," he told a private Toronto audience last week, according to The Globe and Mail, which cited a recording of the remarks. "It's going to be an interesting and challenging time, and we've got to think about what defines us as Canadians."

SIRC is a watchdog agency that reviews the activities of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, or CSIS.

During the election campaign, Trump said the United States should use waterboarding and other harsh interrogation techniques when questioning terror suspects.

Neither SIRC nor CSIS was immediately available to comment.

Doucet also said if whistleblower Edward Snowden were Canadian "he should be shot," although Canada does not have the death penalty. But Doucet added that he was being provocative and actually wanted to see Snowden put on trial.

Snowden revealed a vast amount of metadata by the U.S. National Security Agency in 2013 and now lives in Russia.

"If he really cared about the U.S., the U.S. system... he would not have released so much information that would have placed Americans, allies and others in risk of harm," said Doucet.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.