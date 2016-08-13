FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada gold medal swimmer gets bonus: Drake concert invitation
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
August 13, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Canada gold medal swimmer gets bonus: Drake concert invitation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Penny Oleksiak (CAN) on the podium after the women's 100m butterfly final in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Aquatics Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian R&B artist Drake on Saturday invited compatriot four-time Olympic medalist swimmer Penny Oleksiak to one of his concerts after her tweet about lacking tickets set off a Twitter campaign to grant her attendance.

Oleksiak won her country’s first gold medal at the games in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a stunning showing and is the first Canadian to win four medals in a single Olympics session. She is the sister of Jamie Oleksiak, a defenseman for the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars.

Her post about her lack of tickets spawned a hashtag "#GetPennyDrakeTickets."

"So @Kjmasse (teammate and bronze medal winner Kylie Masse) and I tried to buy @Drake tickets to celebrate.. Basically sold out #ugh #maybenexttime," Oleksiak tweeted on Wednesday.

Drake, who like Oleksiak hails from Toronto, responded with a picture of Oleksiak on his Instagram account, captioned: "we are so proud of you!!!! Can't wait to see you when you are back from Rio at a show!"

The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported Drake intended to give Oleksiak free tickets to his Toronto concert this fall.

A publicist for Drake declined to comment.

Oleksiak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
