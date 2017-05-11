FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Canada names David Vigneault as head of spy agency
#World News
May 11, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 3 months ago

Canada names David Vigneault as head of spy agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - David Vigneault, an advisor on security matters to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, will take over as head of Canada's spy agency next month following the current director's previously announced retirement, the government said on Thursday.

Vigneault is currently assistant secretary to cabinet advising on security and intelligence. He came to the position in 2013 under the previous Conservative government. Trudeau's Liberals took power in 2015.

He has also worked at the Canada Border Services Agency and was previously assistant director of intelligence at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

Vigneault will become director of CSIS as of June 19.

Trudeau congratulated current director Michel Coulombe on his retirement. Coulombe announced in March he would step down at the end of this month. [nL2N1GQ1LE]

Jeffrey Yaworski, CSIS's deputy director of operations, will serve as interim director from May 27 until Vigneault takes over.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese

