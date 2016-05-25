Calgary man found not criminally responsible in fatal stabbing of five

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - The 24-year-old son of a policeman who fatally stabbed five people at a Calgary house party in 2014 was not criminally responsible, a judge ruled on Wednesday, saying a mental disorder blocked him from knowing his actions were wrong.

Justice Eric Macklin, of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta, issued his verdict on Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Matthew de Grood, a case that has made national headlines, lawyers said.

“I am truly and deeply sorry for this,” de Grood said in a statement provided by his attorney that was read in court. “I never intended for anything like this to happen. I feel the sorrow I have caused and will carry it for the rest of my life.”

De Grood admitted to the April 2014 stabbing rampage shortly after he was arrested, his defense attorney Allan Fay said by telephone.

The judge’s order means that de Grood will be locked in a psychiatric facility in the province, though he will receive periodic reviews that could lead to his release under certain conditions, Fay said.

“The end of this trial is not the end of this journey for us, we continue to be broken,” Miles Hong, the younger brother of one of the victims, said, according to the Calgary Sun newspaper.