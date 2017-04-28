Oscars chief Boone Isaacs steps down from governors board
LOS ANGELES The departing president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Oscars, said on Friday she is also stepping down from the board of governors.
TORONTO "Star Trek" fans can now get Starfleet's most famous figures to help deliver their mail, thanks to a new collection of seven stamps issued on Friday by Canada Post, the country's mail operator.
The stamps, a followup to a set released last year for the science-fiction franchise's 50th anniversary, include the captains from each of the five "Star Trek" television series already aired. They are depicted alongside a key nemesis from the series.
The sixth stamp is of the Galileo shuttle craft, which first appeared in the original series in 1966. A holographic foil stamp in the shape of a "Borg" cube is the seventh in the collection.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Footage of The Beatles on the set of their 1965 film "Help!" is being offered for sale after 50 years if being hidden in storage.
A rare Harry Potter prequel handwritten by author J.K. Rowling on a postcard has been stolen during a burglary in central England, police said on Friday as they appealed for help from fans of the wizard across the world.