Canada to detail Syrian refugee plan next week

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will release details next week concerning its pledge to take in 25,000 refugees from Syria by the end of the year, Immigration Minister John McCallum said on Friday.

The promise became a significant component of the new Liberal government’s election campaign, but since the attacks in Paris last week, questions have been raised as to whether the government will be able bring that number of refugees to Canada quickly and safely.

Details will be released on Tuesday, McCallum told reporters.