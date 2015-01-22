FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan to challenge Canada's anti-dumping duties on steel at WTO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
January 22, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan to challenge Canada's anti-dumping duties on steel at WTO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is to challenge anti-dumping duties imposed by Canada on some of its steel goods at the World Trade Organization, a Taiwanese economics ministry official said on Thursday.

Canada slapped duties on some imports of carbon steel welded pipes from Taiwan in 2012 and the move to have a WTO panel rule on the dispute comes after bilateral negotiations failed, said Jack Hsiao from the ministry’s Office of Trade Negotiations.

Hsiao told Reuters that once a WTO panel was formed to review the dispute, it could take six months for a ruling to be given.

The annual value of Taiwan’s exports of carbon steel welded pipes to Canada has dropped from around $19 million before the anti-dumping duties were imposed to around $5 million now, Hsiao said.

Taiwan made a formal request for consultations with Canada on the matter in June last year, in accordance with the WTO’s dispute-resolution mechanism.

Separately, the ministry said in a statement it regretted a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission supporting anti-dumping duties as high as 19.5 percent on imports to the United States of solar products from Taiwan.

Reporting by Jeanny Kao and J.R. Wu; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.