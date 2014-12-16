FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone to get $850 million Canada finance, mainly for BlackBerry
December 16, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Vodafone to get $850 million Canada finance, mainly for BlackBerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A truck carrying cars speeds past the headquarters of Vodafone in Madrid March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

OTTAWA (Reuters) - British mobile phone operator Vodafone Group PLC will get $850 million in Canadian trade financing to help it buy enterprise services from BlackBerry Ltd, Ottawa said on Tuesday.

Export Development Canada (EDC) said that $750 million would go to BlackBerry, while the remaining $100 million was for future procurement from Canadian suppliers.

“Vodafone’s global presence makes it a company that Canada’s telecom sector has to have a relationship with,” EDC Senior Vice-President Carl Burlock said in a statement.

(Corrects figures to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway

