Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's brother takes his place in race

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s brother will run for election in his place after the mayor withdrew from the race on Friday due to a health crisis.

Rob Ford, who was hospitalized with an abdominal tumor this week, withdrew his candidacy for mayor and will instead run for a city council seat in the Oct. 27 elections, Toronto’s election website showed.

Doug Ford, 49, is a city councillor and the campaign manager for Rob Ford, who gained global notoriety after admitting that he smoked crack cocaine and bought illegal drugs while in office.