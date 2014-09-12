Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's brother takes his place in race

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s brother will run for election in his place after the mayor withdrew from the race on Friday due to a health crisis.
Rob Ford, who was hospitalized with an abdominal tumor this week, withdrew his candidacy for mayor and will instead run for a city council seat in the Oct. 27 elections, Toronto’s election website showed.
Doug Ford, 49, is a city councillor and the campaign manager for Rob Ford, who gained global notoriety after admitting that he smoked crack cocaine and bought illegal drugs while in office.
Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Amran Abocar