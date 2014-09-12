FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's brother takes his place in race
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 12, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's brother takes his place in race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toronto councillor Doug Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Jones

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s brother will run for election in his place after the mayor withdrew from the race on Friday due to a health crisis.

Rob Ford, who was hospitalized with an abdominal tumor this week, withdrew his candidacy for mayor and will instead run for a city council seat in the Oct. 27 elections, Toronto’s election website showed.

Doug Ford, 49, is a city councillor and the campaign manager for Rob Ford, who gained global notoriety after admitting that he smoked crack cocaine and bought illegal drugs while in office.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Amran Abocar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.