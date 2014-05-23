FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada rehab center says it is treating Toronto Mayor Rob Ford
May 23, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Canada rehab center says it is treating Toronto Mayor Rob Ford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (C) speaks at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. The Toronto municipal election is set for October 27. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - A Canadian rehabilitation facility on Friday said it was treating Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who had largely disappeared from sight after promising to seek help for an alcohol problem.

The GreeneStone Clinic Muskoka, located in cottage county some 200 km (125 miles) north of Toronto, issued a statement asking the public and media respect its patients’ privacy.

Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues. [ID:nL2N0NN0WF]

Ford and his family had not immediately disclosed where he would be seeking treatment. The clinic said on Friday it was releasing the information with Ford’s consent.

Earlier this month he told a Toronto newspaper that rehab was “amazing”. [ID:nL2N0NT1CE]

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
