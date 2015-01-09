Victims of Quebec oil-by-rail disaster agree to $200 million settlement

An emergency worker stands on the site of the train wreck in Lac Megantic, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool

(Reuters) - Victims of the Lac-Megantic oil-by-rail disaster that killed 47 people in the Canadian province of Quebec in 2013 agreed to a nearly $200 million settlement from Montreal Maine and Atlantic Canada Co and its U.S.-based parent company, a lawyer for the victims said in a statement on Friday.

The settlement must be approved by the courts. If approved, the funds will be split between the wrongful death claimants, including the victims and their families, personal injury claimants, property damage claimants, insurers and government.