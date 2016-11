LIMA Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that he looks forward to welcoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to Canada, hopefully soon after his inauguration in January.

Following a meeting with outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama at the APEC trade summit in Peru, Trudeau added that the two heads of state discussed the softwood lumber trade issue that stems from an expired 2006 export agreement.

