Drug dealer misdials, sells marijuana to Canadian cops

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Talk about phoning it in. Police in Vancouver made light work of two would-be drug dealers after a man accidentally called an officer’s cellphone looking to peddle some marijuana.

The man did not realize he had dialed a wrong number and proceeded to set up a meeting with the officer to sell an unspecified quantity of the drug, police in North Vancouver said on Friday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) made the undercover buy on Tuesday and subsequently arrested a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on drug charges.

“It is not every day that drug dealers call us to do business with them,” Corporal Richard de Jong, spokesman for the North Vancouver RCMP, said in a statement. “I am sure they were as surprised as we were.”

The RCMP said they also found cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in the accused’s vehicle.