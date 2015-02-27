Canada tells vets without limbs to prove it - every three years

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian veterans who are missing limbs will have to prove it every three years to qualify for assistance, instead of every year, the government said on Friday.

Canada announced the changes during Question Period in the House of Commons on Friday, and said the Veterans Independence Program, which helps disabled veterans, will move to a three-year renewal cycle from one year.

Veterans Affairs came under fire in Parliament recently after it was learned that Master Corporal Paul Franklin, who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan, had to prove every year that he remained disabled.

Pierre Lemieux, the parliamentary secretary to Veterans Affairs Minister Erin O‘Toole, said O‘Toole had been in contact with Franklin and determined the policy needed changing.