FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Near record snowstorm claims five lives in Quebec
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 15, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 5 months ago

Near record snowstorm claims five lives in Quebec

Allison Lampert

2 Min Read

Danny Luis shovels snow around his car as a late winter storm that dumped more than two feet (60 cm) of snow in certain areas of Quebec, closed schools and some roadways causing multiple highway collisions and incidents of trapped motorists, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 15, 2017.Dario Ayala

MONTREAL (Reuters) - A late winter storm that dumped more than two feet (60 cm) of snow and sent gusts of up to 120 km an hour (75 mph) in certain areas of Quebec overnight, has killed five and injured more than a dozen others in the province, Canadian authorities said on Wednesday afternoon.

While the storm has weakened, schools and stretches of highway were closed across the mostly French-language province on Wednesday following multiple highway collisions, pileups and incidents of trapped motorists.

Two men were found dead on Wednesday after spending hours in a snow covered vehicle overnight near Quebec City, while another man was killed on Tuesday during a collision involving 10 vehicles, including tractor trailers, said Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokeswoman for Quebec's provincial police.

In a separate collision near the Montreal region yesterday, a dozen people were injured during a 50-car highway pileup that sent several vehicles off the road, she said.

A man cross-country skis past cars buried in snow as a late winter storm that dumped more than two feet (60 cm) of snow in certain areas of Quebec, closed schools and some roadways causing multiple highway collisions and incidents of trapped motorists, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 15, 2017.Dario Ayala

"It's really not often that Montreal schools close and we get this kind of storm," said Simon Legault, a meteorologist with Environment Canada in Montreal.

The storm is expected to dump more than 40 cm (15.75 inches)of snow on Montreal within 24 hours. The largest snowfall recorded by Environment Canada for Montreal was a record 47 centimeters (18.5 inches) that fell on the city during a storm in March 1971, Legault said.

"This is really close to the record," he said.

The storm also dumped snow in southern Ontario, grounding more than a hundred flights in Canada's largest airport on Tuesday.

In the United States, the late-season snowstorm that swept the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast began to weaken on Wednesday after killing six people and closing schools, but airline cancellations persisted.

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.