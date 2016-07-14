Heatwave hits large parts of eastern Canada

The Toronto city skyline is shown in this aerial photo over Lake Ontario in Toronto November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

TORONTO (Reuters) - A heatwave covered large parts of Canada on Wednesday, bringing unusually high temperatures and humidity to the country’s biggest cities and sparking a health alert.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada agency issued a heat warning for much of the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, including the major cities Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal.

The hot weather first moved in on Tuesday and also covered parts of the eastern province of New Brunswick.

The agency said temperatures could get as high as “the low thirties” but high humidity means some parts will feel like 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

The environment agency also warned against heat illnesses and urged Canadians to check up on friends and family members, “especially those who are chronically ill,” to make sure that they are cool and hydrated.

“Never leave people or pets in your care inside a parked vehicle or in direct sunlight,” the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of heat-related injuries.

Canadians can expect some respite on Friday, when a cooler air mass will arrive, the agency said.