FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Enbridge gas compressor offline after western Canada wildfires
#WrayLive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Reuters Investigates
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 12, 2017 / 4:49 PM / an hour ago

Enbridge gas compressor offline after western Canada wildfires

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Enbridge inc (ENB.TO) has taken a natural gas compressor station offline after wildfires in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, but there had been no "significant reduction" in volumes shipped, the company said on Wednesday.

Enbridge did not specify which pipeline system the station was on, saying only that it was in the "impacted area," a region ranging from 150 km (95 miles) to 350 km northeast of Vancouver where more than 200 fires had been burning.

Reporting by Ethan Lou

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.