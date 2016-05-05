Alberta officials evacuate towns south of Fort McMurray fire

(Reuters) - Alberta officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for the town of Anzac and two other small communities late on Wednesday as a wildfire raging in the western Canadian oil city of Fort McMurray spread south.

People in Anzac, Gregoire Lake Estates and Fort McMurray First Nation were ordered to leave town, the Rural Municipality of Wood Buffalo said on Twitter.

Anzac was the site of a temporary shelter for hundreds of evacuees from Fort McMurray.