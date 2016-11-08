FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Japex to delay Canada oil sands expansion project to mid-2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 8, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 10 months ago

Japex to delay Canada oil sands expansion project to mid-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) said on Tuesday it plans to delay the launch of its Hangingstone oil sands expansion project in Alberta, Canada, by a few months to mid-2017, a move that also pushes up costs by C$250 million ($187 million).

The oil and gas developer said investment by a subsidiary in the expansion project is set to rise to C$1.5 billion from C$1.25 billion.

Japex aims to produce 20,000 barrels per day of bitumen from the project, where a subsidiary owns a 75 percent stake, while Nexen Inc holds the rest.

The company also said on Tuesday it will keep the Hangingstone oil sands concession known as 3.75 section closed, after shutting down production in May due to low prices, even after devastating fires in the area were brought under control.

($1 = 1.3364 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.