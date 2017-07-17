Canada's Mount Polley mine operations suspended due to wildfires

1 Min Read
(Reuters) - Canadian miner Imperial Metals Corp had suspended its Mount Polley mine operations on Saturday due to restrictions arising from wildfires in the province of British Columbia, the company said on Monday.
Vancouver-based Imperial said the mine was "not under any immediate threat" and will resume operations once the situation stabilizes.
Canada was deploying military aircraft to battle rapidly spreading wildfires in British Columbia that have forced thousands of people from their homes.
Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar