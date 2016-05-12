Factbox: More than 1 million bpd of capacity still out after Canada fire

(Reuters) - Efforts by Canadian oil sands companies to restart production are meeting with uneven results in the wake of a raging wildfire, as several companies have told customers they may not be able to fulfill its supply contracts.

The fire that blazed through oil sands hub Fort McMurray, forcing the evacuation of about 90,000 people last week, has moved into sparsely populated woodlands further east. It spans 229,000 hectares (566,000 acres).

Oil sands companies around the Canadian energy center of Fort McMurray were starting to fly in employees, though about half of oil sands capacity, or 1.07 million barrels per day (bpd), remained out of production.

About half of the nation’s oil sands capacity remained shut, according to Reuters calculations.

For FACTBOX on the shut down of power generation plants, see.

Following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations:

Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to

story

Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Shut 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 5-May

Corp project 2016

Suncor Energy Main mining site Says some 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd. Was 7-May

Inc and MacKay River facilities to operating at

and Firebag restart in 24-48 reduced rate

thermal oil hrs before closure.

sands

Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May

and Gas Ltd 2015

Syncrude Aurora bitumen Planning 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd 6-May

mine restart, no

timeline yet

Other operations

at minimal levels

ConocoPhillips Surmount Shut 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 5-May

Shell Muskeg River and Restarted at 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 9-May

Jackpine unspecified

reduced rate

Statoil Leismer facility Shut 20,000 20,000 8-May

Imperial Oil Kearl operation Controlled Unspecified 12,000 bpd in Q4 9-May

shutdown 2016

Husky Energy Sunrise Shut 30,000 30,000 8-May

Nexen Long Lake Shut 50,000 50,000 bpd. Was 4-May

operating at

reduced rate

before closure

Canadian Horizon Output cut Unspecified 5-May

Natural

Resources Ltd

PIPELINES

Enbridge Inc Cheecham Steadily 12-May [nL3N18945O]

terminal and resuming service

pipelines

Inter Pipeline Corridor Ready to be reopened when 5-May

Ltd pipeline Shell’s resumes

Polaris diluent Reopened after one-day 5-May

pipeline shutdown

Keyera Corp South Cheecham Shut 5-May

rail and truck

terminal