Oil operations restart following northern Alberta wildfire

A massive plume of smoke, from a wildfire north of the city, stretches over Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada Wednesday evening, May 5, 2016. Courtesy Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta/Handout via REUTERS

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Oil companies are restarting operations in the region around Fort McMurray, Alberta, following a huge wildfire last month that forced many sites to evacuate as a precaution.

At its height, the shutdown at major oil sites cut daily production by more than 1 million barrels, officials said.

At least 400,000 barrels per day production is still offline although in reality that number is likely far higher as many producers are still in the process of ramping back up to normal rates. In addition, Suncor Energy's (SU.TO) base plant and the Syncrude project still need to finish maintenance turnarounds interrupted by the fire.

In the last few days Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) said it has returned to normal operations at its Kearl mine, ConocoPhillips (COP.N) restarted production at its Surmont project and Suncor said its operations would return to normal rates by the end of June.

The following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations:

Operator Asset Status Size of cut Total capacity Date Link to

story

Athabasca Oil Hangingstone Resumed 12,000 bpd 12,000 bpd by Q4 24-May

Corp (ATH.TO) project operations 2016

Suncor Energy Base plant mine Operations 350,000 bpd 350,000 bpd at 06-June

Inc (SU.TO) and upgrader, restarted, at base base plant. Was

MacKay River and return to normal plant. Other operating at

Firebag thermal production sites reduced rate

oil sands expected by unspecified before closure

end-June because of

maintenance

Connacher Oil Great Divide Output cut 6,000 bpd 14,000 bpd in Q4 5-May

and Gas Ltd 2015

CLC.TO

Syncrude, Aurora bitumen Expects to 315,000 bpd 315,000 bpd. Was 6-June

majority-owned mine, Mildred return to full operating at

by Suncor Lake upgrader production by reduced rate

mid-July before fire

because of

maintenance

ConocoPhillips Surmount Re-started 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 07-June

(COP.N) production, will

gradually ramp

up to pre-fire

capacity

Shell Muskeg River and Restarted at 255,000 bpd 255,000 bpd 17-May

(RDSa.L) Jackpine unspecified

reduced rate

Statoil Leismer facility Now producing 20,000 bpd 20,000 bpd 01-June

(STL.OL) 20,000 bpd

Imperial Oil Kearl operation Back to normal Unspecified 196,000 bpd in Q1 03-June

(IMO.TO) production 2016

Husky Energy Sunrise Restarting 30,000 bpd 30,000 bpd 01-June

(HSE.TO) production

Nexen Long Lake Work camps 50,000 bpd 50,000 bpd. Was 24-May

reopening operating at

reduced rate

before closure

because of an

explosion on site

in January

Canadian Horizon Operations Unspecified 17-May

Natural stable

Resources Ltd

(CNQ.TO)