Syncrude deliveries for June to be cut by some 85 percent: traders

(Reuters) - Deliveries from the Syncrude project in northern Alberta for June are expected to be cut by around 85 percent, two traders familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Unipec, the trading arm of China's largest refiner, Sinopec, advised customers this week it would cut its sales of Syncrude for June due to the force majeure on Syncrude's production, according to a notice seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The notice warned customers of "considerable uncertainty" in Syncrude's forecast and advised them to take this into planning.

A spokesman for Syncrude declined to specify when operations would restart, but said that the facility is finalizing its safe return to operations plans.

The cuts come a month after a wildfire in Alberta, which shut output capacity from the vast oil sands.