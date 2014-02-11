Canadian gov't targets cross-border pricing, wireless prices in budget

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s Conservative government sprinkled the federal budget on Tuesday with measures aimed at lowering prices, part of a pro-consumer agenda it has touted as it prepares for a 2015 election.

These include a new law targeting the high prices Canadians pay relative to Americans for the same goods and services, a surprisingly interventionist stance for a government that has declared its faith in free markets.

The budget also targeted the telecoms and banking industries.

Canadians paid about 25 percent more for consumer goods than their American counterparts did for identical goods in 2011, after adjusting for the exchange rate and sales taxes, the government said, citing a Statistics Canada study.

It believes that price gap has remained high in more recent years, and vowed to address what it calls “country pricing strategies”, which it defined as companies using their market power to charge higher prices in Canada that do not reflect higher costs.

“The government intends to introduce legislation to address price discrimination that is not justified by higher operating costs in Canada,” the budget document said.

It would empower Canada’s Competition Bureau to enforce the new legislation it said, promising further details in coming months.

A year ago, the Conservatives tried to address the Canada-U.S. price gap by lowering import tariffs on items such as hockey equipment and baby clothes. It is studying whether those measures have resulted in lower retail prices for those goods and will report back by the end of 2014, it said.

Ottawa also reiterated its plans to cap the domestic wholesale roaming rates charged to smaller players by the dominant three phone companies Bell Inc, Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc.

It plans to amend the Telecommunications Act to prevent the Big Three from charging other companies more than they charge their own customers for roaming services. It was not clear whether that legislation would be contained within one of the budget implementation bills to be presented to Parliament in coming weeks.

The budget promised to beef up the powers of the industry ministry and the telecoms regulator so that they can impose fines on companies that violate the wireless code and rules governing how wireless spectrum is used as well as services to rural areas and tower sharing.

It will also clarify Canada’s spectrum auction rules to achieve “fair and competitive bidding.”

On banking, the Conservatives proposed several steps to encourage new entrants, particularly smaller banks and credit unions in the sector.

For example, the banking regulator will review the approval process for small banks with a view to streamlining it and the governmental housing agency will refocus its mortgage portfolio insurance and securitization programs towards smaller lenders.

“Canadians benefit from a competitive banking sector in which providers, in particular small banks and new entrants, compete for business,” the government said.

The government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper has made clear in recent months that he hopes to win more votes in an election scheduled for October 2015 with a broad platform of pro-consumer measures.

He is competing with the left-leaning New Democrats, who have traditionally called for an end to “price gouging” and excessive credit card fees, and the Liberal Party, which is focusing on helping the squeezed middle class.