Maple Leaf Foods CEO committed to meat business, sees growth

(Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO) Chief Executive Officer Michael McCain said on Wednesday the company was committed to its meat business and sees growth opportunities in Canada and beyond, in response to questions from analysts about whether Maple Leaf might be for sale.

Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) will buy Canada Bread Co CBY.TO for C$1.83 billion ($1.66 billion) in cash, Canada Bread said earlier on Wednesday, allowing the Canadian company’s parent, Maple Leaf, to focus on meat products.

($1=$1.1044 Canadian)