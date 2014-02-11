Canadian budget boosts subsidies for auto industry

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Canadian government sharply increased auto industry subsidies in its annual budget on Tuesday as it seeks to arrest the decline in the country’s share of North American car manufacturing.

The new money comes after the Chrysler Group asked for government assistance for its minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, threatening to move if the government did not come up with major new support.

The budget allocated an additional C$250 million ($225 million) a year in each of the next two fiscal years to the Automotive Innovation Fund on top of existing commitments for C$50 million a year.

“These opportunities for new product mandates don’t come up very often, and we do have a major opportunity to try to snag the Chrysler investment,” Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters President Jayson Myers told Reuters.

The money is intended “to attract major investment projects, such as new global platforms, and secure Canada’s automotive footprint.”

The fund had started in 2008 with C$250 million over five years, or C$50 million a year, and that was topped up last year with a fresh C$250 million over five years.

So far since 2008, the fund has provided commitments of C$316 million to six projects involving automotive assemblers and parts makers.

“Every government in the world, every state in the United States, is trying to compete for these assembly investments, just because they are so huge and they create such broad economic spin-offs,” Myers said, adding that 12 jobs depend on every job in an assembly plant.

“So if we’re not equally competing for those jobs and for that investment, we’ll simply lose them as we have been losing them to Mexico and the United States.”