Saudi-Bunge joint venture sees opportunities to expand in Canada -CEO
April 15, 2015 / 11:35 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-Bunge joint venture sees opportunities to expand in Canada -CEO

Tom Polansek

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A new joint venture of a state-owned Saudi Arabian investment firm and U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd is interested in making further investments in Canada after striking a deal to take control of Canadian grain handler CWB, Chief Executive Officer Karl Gerrand said on Wednesday.

G3 Global Grain Group, a joint venture of Bunge and Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC), sees opportunities to add grain-handling capacity on Canada’s west coast, Gerrand told Reuters. The company will first focus on integrating assets from CWB and Bunge into G3, Gerrand said.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
