FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK plays catch-up with $380 million spend on cancer-zapping beams
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 31, 2013 / 11:18 PM / in 4 years

UK plays catch-up with $380 million spend on cancer-zapping beams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s state-run health service is to spend 250 million pounds ($382 million) on two proton beam cancer therapy centers, offering patients the opportunity to receive the modern treatment in London or Manchester from 2018.

Currently, the National Health Service (NHS) sends children and adults needing proton beam therapy (PBT) to the United States, where a dozen such centers are already operational.

Unlike traditional X-rays, PBT can blast tumors without damaging surrounding tissue - a particular benefit when cancer occurs in the brain and in young children, since it reduces the risk of growth deformity, hearing loss and learning problems.

Protons are fundamental particles found inside the atomic nucleus that can be focused much more accurately than X-rays. However, the large accelerators needed to make them are very expensive.

The health ministry said on Thursday it expected to offer PBT to up to 1,500 cancer patients from 2018 at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester and University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in London.

The investment will help put British cancer care on a par with that offered in a number of other industrialized countries. In addition to 12 operating PBT centers in the United States, there are several in Germany, France and Italy.

Some private companies are also looking to build PBT centers in Britain - including Advanced Oncotherapy, which in April acquired a low-cost PBT spin-off from the CERN particle physics centre near Geneva.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.