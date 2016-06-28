FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada antitrust regulator clears Canexus-Superior Plus deal
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 28, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Canada antitrust regulator clears Canexus-Superior Plus deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp CUS.TO said Canada’s antitrust regulator had approved its proposed buyout by rival Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO).

This comes a day after the U.S. antitrust regulator filed a complaint to block the deal, saying the companies were two of the three manufacturers of a chemical needed to whiten wood pulp for paper production.

Alberta-based Canexus also said on Tuesday that it was in talks with Superior Plus to potentially extend the closure of the deal to allow the Toronto-based company to litigate the action by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

When the companies announced the C$324 million deal in October last year, they said the transaction was expected to close on June 29.

Up to Monday’s close, Canexus shares had fallen about 11 percent in the past 12 months, while Superior Plus shares had fallen 20 percent.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.