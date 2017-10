Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Austrian director Michael Haneke won the Cannes film festival’s top honor, the Palme d‘Or, on Sunday with “Love” (Amour), his acclaimed tale of an elderly couple facing the inescapable, yet no less tragic march of death.

Haneke joins an elite group of two-time winners at the world’s biggest film festival after his “The White Ribbon” won in 2009.

