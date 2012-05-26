Factbox: Cannes film festival main competition lineup

(Reuters) - The Cannes film festival closes on Sunday with an awards ceremony.

Following is the list of 22 movies in the main competition:

DIRECTOR TITLE (English)

Wes Anderson (Moonrise Kingdom)

Jacques Audiard (Rust & Bone)

Leos Carax (Holy Motors)

David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis)

Lee Daniels (The Paperboy)

Andrew Dominik (Killing Them Softly)

Matteo Garrone (Reality)

Michael Haneke (Love)

John Hillcoat (Lawless)

Hong Sangsoo (In Another Country)

Im Sangsoo (The Taste Of Money)

Abbas Kiarostami (Like Someone In Love)

Ken Loach (The Angels’ Share)

Sergei Loznitsa (In the Fog)

Cristian Mungiu (Beyond the Hills)

Yousry Nasrallah (After The Battle)

Jeff Nichols (Mud)

Alain Resnais (You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet!)

Carlos Reygadas (Post Tenebras Lux)

Walter Salles (On The Road)

Ulrich (Paradise: Love)

Thomas Vinterberg (The Hunt)

Sources Reuters/www.festival-cannes.en (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)