5 months ago
British Canoeing coach suspended after complaint: BBC
#Sports News
March 31, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 5 months ago

British Canoeing coach suspended after complaint: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A coach at British Canoeing was suspended in December after a formal complaint, the BBC has reported.

An independent investigation into the complaint is still underway, the report said.

"We can confirm that, in response to a formal complaint in December 2016, a member of our performance team has been suspended," a British Canoeing spokesperson told the BBC.

"As a result, a full and independent investigation was immediately initiated. British Canoeing will not be making any further comment until this process has been concluded."

British sport has been rocked by allegations of bullying and sexism in elite performance programs with concerns raised that the push for medals had come at the expense of athlete welfare.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

