FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canon says to buy back up to 50 billion yen of own shares
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 8, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Canon says to buy back up to 50 billion yen of own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Canon Inc is pictured at the company's showroom in Tokyo October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Canon Inc (7751.T) said on Thursday it would buy back up to 1.5 percent of its outstanding shares for a maximum of 50 billion yen ($492 million) to improve capital efficiency.

The world’s largest camera maker said it would buy back up to 17 million shares between May 9 and July 29 to ensure a “flexible capital strategy that provides for future transactions such as share exchanges”.

Canon's shares closed up 0.9 percent at 3,192 yen on Thursday, against a 0.9 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei .N225 index. ($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen)

Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.