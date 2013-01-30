Canon says sales in China down more than 30 percent in 2012

TOKYO (Reuters) - Canon Inc (7751.T) said on Wednesday that its sales in China fell more than 30 percent in the year to December 2012, more than it had expected, due to a slowdown in that country and a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Beijing.

Canon forecast a 26.6 percent pickup in operating profit in 2013 as it cuts costs and gets a boost to revenues from a weaker yen, although demand for compact cameras is shrinking as consumers shift to smartphones.