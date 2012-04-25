FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canon posts 0.2 percent rise in Q1 operating profit
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 25, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Canon posts 0.2 percent rise in Q1 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Canon Inc (7751.T) eked out an 0.2 percent gain in quarterly profit as growing demand for digital cameras helped offset weak sales of printers, fax machines and other office equipment.

Operating profit for January to March was 82.7 billion yen ($1.02 billion) compared with 82.5 billion yen a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Consensus expectations were for an 89.8 billion-yen profit, based on the average of six estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canon lifted its forecast for operating profit to 450 billion yen for the year ending December 2012, compared with a January prediction of 390 billion yen.

($1 = 81.1500 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Alex Richardson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.