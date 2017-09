A man takes a downward escalator in front of an advertisement of Canon digital cameras at an electronics retail store in Tokyo July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Canon Inc advanced 2.4 percent to a three-week high of 3,154 yen on Wednesday after it said it will buy back up to 50 billion yen ($488.5 million) worth of its own shares, or 1.6 percent of its outstanding shares.

Canon shares are down 5.5 percent since the start of 2014, adding to a 0.3 percent drop last year, when the benchmark Nikkei rallied 57 percent.

($1 = 102.3550 Japanese yen)