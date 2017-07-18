FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Brazil's Cantagalo agrees $170 million debt restructuring
July 18, 2017 / 5:48 PM / 2 hours ago

Exclusive: Brazil's Cantagalo agrees $170 million debt restructuring

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Cantagalo General Grains SA, a privately-owned Brazilian firm engaged in farming and trading of commodities including soybeans and corn, has reached a deal with lenders to restructure some $170 million in debt, management told Reuters on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, the debt owed by its trading arm will be repaid over seven years, with principal amortizations starting after the third year.

The company pledged its Itaqui port terminal, located in Maranhão state in northern Brazil, as collateral for the refinanced debt. Management said the deal would allow the company to step up commodities trading and farming after completing a turnaround of its operations.

Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrew Hay

