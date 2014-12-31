Son of Cape Verde prime minister seriously wounded in shooting

PRAIA (Reuters) - The son of Cape Verde’s prime minister had been seriously wounded by an unknown attacker who shot him outside his home in a middle class neighborhood of the capital Praia, medical authorities said on Wednesday.

Jose Luis Neves was shot on Tuesday evening. He was found covered in blood by a neighbor and taken to Praia Central Hospital for surgery.

The judiciary police said they were investigating but declined further comment.

Cape Verde is largely stable though armed attacks occur with some regularity in Praia and resort areas around the island of Santiago, according to a U.S. Overseas Security Advisory Council report in 2013.

The former Portuguese colony is located about 600 km (400 miles) off the coast of Senegal. Prime Minister Jose Marie Neves is the head of government. His African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde has been in power since 2001.