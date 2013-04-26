FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

Singapore's CapitaLand Q1 net profit up 41 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s CapitaLand Ltd (CATL.SI) reported on Friday a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said it was cautiously optimistic about the housing market in the city-state despite the latest round of property cooling measures.

The biggest property developer in Southeast Asia posted net profit of S$188.2 million ($151.9 million) for the three months ended March, up from S$133.2 million a year earlier.

CapitaLand said it achieved strong residential sales in Singapore and China. For the quarter, the company sold 544 residential units in Singapore with total sales value of S$1.3 billion.

In China, it sold 955 residential units valued around S$400 million, it said.

CapitaLand said last month it was conducting a strategic review of its 59.3 percent stake in Australand Property Group ALZ.AX and had appointed J.P.Morgan as its financial advisor.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

