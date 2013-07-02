FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital One to buy back $1 billion in shares
#Business News
July 2, 2013 / 12:09 PM / 4 years ago

Capital One to buy back $1 billion in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit card issuer Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) said it would buy back shares worth up to $1 billion after it completed the sale of its Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) portfolio.

Capital One is selling its $7 billion portfolio of private label and co-branded credit card accounts linked to electronics retailer Best Buy to Citigroup (C.N), a deal expected to close in the third quarter.

The credit card issuer passed a Federal Reserve stress test in March, under which the regulator allowed it to raise its dividend and repurchase shares.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to 30 cents per share from 5 cents per share in May after receiving Fed’s approval.

Shares of Capital One, which has a market capitalization of about $37.2 billion, closed at $63.59 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
