Capital One to sell $1.25 billion in stock;
March 15, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 6 years ago

Capital One to sell $1.25 billion in stock;

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Capital One Financial Corp building is seen in McLean, Virginia, late July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) said it would sell $1.25 billion of its common stock to pay for a portion of its acquisition of HSBC’s (HSBA.L) U.S. credit card business and forecast a strong first-quarter profit.

Last August, the credit card company turned U.S. bank agreed to buy HSBC’s domestic card business, including its $30 billion credit card portfolio, and had said it would raise capital to pay for the deal. [ID:nL3E7JA099]

Separately, Capital One said in the first quarter it expects earnings per share from continuing operations of at least $2.50.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post a profit of $1.37 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Capital One also said it expects its Tier 1 common ratio -- a measure of bank stability -- to be well above 11 percent at the end of the first quarter.

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company closed at $52.33 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

