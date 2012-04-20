Capital One profit boosted by ING Direct buy

A view of a Capital One Financial Corp building in McLean, Virginia, January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) posted an adjusted first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates, helped by its nearly $9 billion buy of ING Direct, but its second-quarter results will be hurt when its HSBC credit card deal closes.

The lender has spent much of the past decade transforming itself from a specialty credit card lender dependent on bond market funding into a bank that relies on deposits.

Even as Capital One bought online deposit taker ING Direct, making it the fifth-largest U.S. bank by deposits, it also bulked up its credit card division with a deal to buy HSBC’s (HSBA.L) domestic business, totaling $30 billion in credit card loans.

On a post-earnings conference call, Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said the deal, which is slated to close in the second quarter, would hurt results.

“We expect second-quarter results to reflect a significant build in allowance and finance charges, and fee reserve as we bring the HSBC Domestic Card loans onto our balance sheet,” Fairbank said.

The deal will also reduce its Tier 1 common equity ratio -- a common measure of bank stability -- to 9 percent in the current quarter from more than 11 percent in the first quarter.

The company also expects its charge off rate -- the percentage of loans that will likely never be repaid -- to rise in the fourth quarter as a result of the deal.

But the negative earnings impact will likely be short-lived. The company expects the deal to be “capital generative” in the third quarter.

Fairbank said on a conference call the company had set aside $75 million to make refunds to credit card customers who had bought some products over the phone from sales people “who did not adhere to our scripts and sales policies.”

“We are reaching out to all the customers who purchased these products over the past couple of years and offering a refund,” Fairbank said. The CEO did not say what the products were or what was said in the sales pitches.

Capital One spokespersons did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.

ING DIRECT BOOSTS PROFIT

Capital One’s focus on consumer lending has been paying off. The company’s $9 billion buy of ING Direct contributed to the doubling of its total consumer banking loan balances.

Almost all its lending businesses grew in the first quarter. Period-end domestic card balances rose 5 percent to $53.17 billion.

As the U.S. economy begins to add jobs and gain strength, consumers have become more comfortable swiping their cards and borrowing money.

On Wednesday, credit card giant American Express also posted a higher profit on customer spending, signaling greater consumer confidence in the U.S. economy.

“Our domestic card business continued to grow and gain market share in new accounts booked,” Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said on a post-earnings conference call.

Including a purchase gain related to the ING Direct deal, the company earned $1.4 billion, or $2.72 a share, compared with $1.0 billion, or $2.21 a share, a year ago.

Excluding the gain, the company $1.56 per share, which topped analyst estimates of a profit of $1.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating costs at the McLean, Virginia-based lender rose 16 percent to $2.18 billion, partly due to merger-related expenses.

Capital One’s shares were up 2 percent at $55.14 in extended trade. They had closed at $53.93 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.