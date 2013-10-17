Capital One profit beats estimates as provisions fall

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates after setting aside less money to cover credit card defaults, sending its shares up 2 percent after the bell.

The bank, one of the largest credit card issuers in the United States, set aside $849 million to cover bad loans in the third quarter, 16 percent less than a year earlier.

Net income available to stockholders fell 6 percent to $1.10 billion, or $1.86 per share, for the quarter ended September 30.

Net revenue for the quarter fell 2 percent to $5.65 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.80 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Credit card usage in the United States declined for a third straight month in August, as tepid consumer spending coupled with uncertainty around the partial government shutdown hurt consumer sentiment.

Capital One’s net charge-off rate, the percentage of loans written off as unrecoverable, was 1.92 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the year-earlier quarter.

The company’s shares closed at $72.15 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.