FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capital One profit beats estimates as provisions fall
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Capital One profit beats estimates as provisions fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates after setting aside less money to cover credit card defaults, sending its shares up 2 percent after the bell.

The bank, one of the largest credit card issuers in the United States, set aside $849 million to cover bad loans in the third quarter, 16 percent less than a year earlier.

Net income available to stockholders fell 6 percent to $1.10 billion, or $1.86 per share, for the quarter ended September 30.

Net revenue for the quarter fell 2 percent to $5.65 billion.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $1.80 per share on revenue of $5.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Credit card usage in the United States declined for a third straight month in August, as tepid consumer spending coupled with uncertainty around the partial government shutdown hurt consumer sentiment.

Capital One’s net charge-off rate, the percentage of loans written off as unrecoverable, was 1.92 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the year-earlier quarter.

The company’s shares closed at $72.15 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Robin Paxton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.