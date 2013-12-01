Capital One shares could jump 40 percent: Barron's

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of credit card issuer Capital One Financial (COF.N) could jump 40 percent in the next three years, according to a report in financial weekly Barron’s on Sunday.

The report cites the stock’s recent underperformance, low valuation, an attractive outlook for dividends, its stock buyback and a plan to aggressively cut costs.

Capital One's stock has risen 24 percent this year compared to a 27 percent rise in the S&P 500 .SPX and a 43 percent jump in the SPDR Regional Banking exchange traded fund (KRE.P), Barron's said, adding it has underperformed rivals Discover Financial Services (DFS.N) and American Express (AXP.N).

“Misfires” at the company have created doubts about its strategy and execution, which are holding the stock back, Barron’s said, citing a recent earnings miss amid higher costs.

Capital One’s shares closed Friday at $71.63, or 10 times earnings. That compares to 11, 12, or 13 times earnings at regional banking and credit card peers. The share price is roughly in line with book value of $71.70, Barron’s said.

The company has committed to returning 50 percent of earnings to shareholders in 2014, is buying back stock, and could boost its annual dividend, Barron’s said.