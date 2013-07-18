FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capital One Financial profit beats as net interest income rises
July 18, 2013 / 8:24 PM / in 4 years

Capital One Financial profit beats as net interest income rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp’s (COF.N) second-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates on higher net interest income and improved credit quality.

Net interest income, the difference between what the banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits, rose about 14 percent to $4.55 billion.

Capital One, one of the large credit card issuers in the United States with a market value of about $39 billion, set aside $762 million to cover bad loans in the second quarter, down 55 percent from a year earlier.

Net income rose to $1.10 billion, or $1.87 per share, from $92 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier. Net revenue rose 12 percent to $5.64 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.72 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Capital One, which passed the Fed’s stress test in March, said earlier this month it would buy back shares of up to $1 billion after it completed the sale of its Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) portfolio in the third quarter.

McLean, Virginia-based Capital One’s shares rose about 2 percent in post-market trading. They closed at $67.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

