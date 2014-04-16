FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capital One profit rises 10 percent due to lower provision
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 16, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

Capital One profit rises 10 percent due to lower provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp’s (COF.N) quarterly profit rose about 10 percent as the credit card issuer set aside less money to cover soured loans.

The company’s net income available to common stockholders rose to $1.14 billion, or $1.96 per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, from $1.04 billion, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.

Total net revenue fell about 3.3 percent to $5.37 billion.

The company’s provision for bad loans fell about 17 percent to $735 million in the first quarter.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.