FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Captain America returns to his Brooklyn roots
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 10, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Captain America returns to his Brooklyn roots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marvel’s patriotic superhero Captain America was cast in bronze to watch over New York City, as a giant statue of the fictional comic-book character went on display on Wednesday.

First displayed at San Diego’s Comic-Con event last month, the one-ton (907 kilograms) bronze statue, measuring 13 feet tall (4 meters), was unveiled in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park to commemorate Captain America’s 75th anniversary. The statue will remain there until August 23, after which it will move throughout the borough.

Captain America, played by actor Chris Evans in Disney’s Marvel film franchise, most recently appeared in the summer blockbuster, “Captain America: Civil War.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.