FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Captain America' cast visit Singapore
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 21, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

'Captain America' cast visit Singapore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Director Joe Russo, actors Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (L-R) speak to fans during a blue carpet event for the movie "Captain America: Civil War" in Singapore, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Cast members from the multi-million dollar movie “Captain America: Civil War” made a stop in Singapore to promote the latest addition to the Marvel cinematic universe on Thursday.

The film follows on from both “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Captain America: Winter Soldier”.

In movies known for  large scale action sequences and state of the art visual effects, star Chris Evans said there is more pressure in perfecting individual performance.

“I think what’s harder in terms of your approach as an actor are the more emotional scenes ... There is a much greater personal responsibility in those scenes, the action scenes there’s a lot a cooks in the kitchen and a lot of people are going to make those scenes look good regardless. The emotional moments - that’s up to you,” he told a news conference,

In it, Captain America comes to blows with his Avengers colleague Iron Man when his old best friend and enemy, the Winter Soldier is blamed for a terrorist attack.

‘Captain America: Civil War’ begins its international theatrical rollout on April 27.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.