August 15, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

Captrust buys Connecticut-based Cambridge Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Captrust Financial Advisors said Thursday it has expanded in Connecticut with the acquisition of the institutional investment advisory firm Cambridge Financial Services.

Greenwich-based Cambridge, which joined Captrust at the end of July, specializes in institutional retirement plans, foundations, endowments, asset management for insurance companies and cash management programs.

Ernest Liebre, who founded Cambridge in 1983, has joined Captrust as senior vice president and financial adviser, establishing a new branch for the company in Greenwich.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Captrust is an investment research and fee-based advisory firm specializing in retirement plan and investment advisory services. It advises on $106 billion in client assets.

Captrust currently has 58 advisers in 19 branches across the U.S., four of which opened in the last year.

Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
